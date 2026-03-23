Over 40 oil, gas infra assets damaged in West Asia war: Top IEA official

A deepening crisis in West Asia is sending shockwaves through the global energy landscape, with more than 40 critical energy assets across nine countries reported to be “severely or very severely” damaged in the wake of the Iran war.

Speaking in Canberra, Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, delivered a stark warning: no nation will remain untouched by the cascading fallout of disrupted oil and gas supplies.

Drawing a sobering historical parallel, Birol said the current turmoil rivals — and may even surpass — the combined impact of the oil shocks of the 1970s and the 2022 gas crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Where past crises slashed global supply by around 10 million barrels per day, today’s conflict has already erased approximately 11 million barrels from the market — an unprecedented blow to the world’s energy arteries.