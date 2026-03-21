Low on oil, but we have plenty of gas!

I can't be sure, but I'm fairly positive that the most Googled word this fortnight was 'gas', thanks to the Gulf conflict and the shortages of said element in India. Now, one would have expected that, given our rulers — politicians, bureaucrats, judges — are so full of gas, there would never be a shortage of it here, but apparently there was, notwithstanding the denials by Epstein's buddy.

This has led to a veritable explosion of memes and wisecracks on social media on the subject, sparing not even our revered prime minister's enviable grasp of science. And when one speaks of gas in India, can the malodorous subject of flatulence be left unaddressed?

So this week, I've decided to develop further the spark of scientific genius ignited by our PM and explore more deeply the subject of gas, or to be precise, its by-product — flatulence.

And I'm amazed at how well researched this subject is! Did you know, for example, that research has established that farting is a natural and healthy process, a voiding of the by-products of digestion, just as the gas flares in a petroleum refinery? That one should fart at least 32 times a day? Less, and your gut microbes are not functioning at optimum level; more, and your digestive system is being asked to process more than it can handle. Overload, much to the discomfort of those sitting next to you, as Trump's advisors frequently discover.

But here's the interesting thought: can you even imagine the volume of gas Indians produce? 1,400 million expelling gas 32 times a day! Why, if we could only tap it, we could forget about the Strait of Hormuz or even the need for the strategic reserve Mani Shankar Aiyer is critical of! We could become atmanirbhar on a colossal scale.

All we have to do now is to make use of Mr Modi's untapped scientific potential, and leave the rest to Nutty Aayog. In fact, I believe the government is already moving in this direction — according to WhatsApp university, it has banned the production/sale of digestive tablets and syrups in order to increase the production of HPG (Human Produced Gas).