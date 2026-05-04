Over 500 cases filed against journalists during Yunus regime in Bangla: Report
Critics urge ending “deadlock” and releasing journalists jailed in “false cases”
Bangladesh is witnessing mounting concern over press freedom, with journalists’ groups and legal experts alleging widespread intimidation, arrests and punitive action during the 18-month tenure of the previous interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.
According to local reports, critics have called for an end to the ongoing “deadlock” and demanded the immediate release of journalists allegedly jailed in “false cases”.
Data cited by Bangladeshi daily Bangla Tribune, based on findings of the Anti-Repression Journalist Front, paints a troubling picture: more than 500 cases have been filed against journalists nationwide since 5 August 2024. Nearly 50 journalists have been arrested, 13 have been killed, and around 1,200 have reportedly lost their jobs. In addition, 168 press accreditation cards have been revoked.
The clampdown appears to extend beyond arrests. Reports indicate that memberships of over 700 journalists across various press clubs — including the National Press Club — have been suspended or cancelled. Allegations have also surfaced that more than 50 journalists have had their bank accounts frozen and have been barred from leaving the country.
As concerns deepen, the situation has also drawn comparisons with regional trends. In India, press freedom has remained a subject of debate, with the country ranked 159th out of 180 nations in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders. Recent data further shows India ranked 157th in 2026, placing it below Bangladesh, which stands at 152nd. While the rankings reflect challenges such as legal pressures, ownership patterns and safety concerns for journalists, the Indian government has contested the methodology, maintaining that the media landscape remains diverse and vibrant.
Sheikh Jamal, member secretary of the Anti-Repression Journalist Front, raised serious concerns about the condition of detained journalists. “There is no proper food and medical treatment for them in prison. They are given food mixed with chemicals. Those who are coming out of prison are experiencing problems with their blood, urine, kidneys, and liver,” he told the Bangla Tribune. “Those who go to prison come back sick,” he added, citing his own experience.
Jamal further named several journalists — including Shyamal Dutta, Mozammel Haque Babu and Farzana Rupa — who he claimed are in poor health and require urgent advanced medical care.
Legal experts have also questioned the process. Manzil Morshed, senior Supreme Court advocate and president of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), said the continued detention of journalists reflects systemic issues. “Jailed journalists are not being released due to legal obstacles, the current system, and professional failures,” he said.
Expressing broader concern, Morshed added, “We still don’t have media freedom. Some journalists are working with specific motives to please someone. This is not good for independent media.” He also cast doubt on the severity of charges brought against many reporters, noting that allegations — including serious ones like murder — may not stand up to judicial scrutiny. “Two hundred million people in this country know that these allegations are nothing,” he asserted.
As concerns deepen, the situation has sparked renewed debate over the state of democracy, rule of law and press freedom in Bangladesh.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines