Over 500 cases filed against journalists during Yunus regime in Bangla: Report

Bangladesh is witnessing mounting concern over press freedom, with journalists’ groups and legal experts alleging widespread intimidation, arrests and punitive action during the 18-month tenure of the previous interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

According to local reports, critics have called for an end to the ongoing “deadlock” and demanded the immediate release of journalists allegedly jailed in “false cases”.

Data cited by Bangladeshi daily Bangla Tribune, based on findings of the Anti-Repression Journalist Front, paints a troubling picture: more than 500 cases have been filed against journalists nationwide since 5 August 2024. Nearly 50 journalists have been arrested, 13 have been killed, and around 1,200 have reportedly lost their jobs. In addition, 168 press accreditation cards have been revoked.

The clampdown appears to extend beyond arrests. Reports indicate that memberships of over 700 journalists across various press clubs — including the National Press Club — have been suspended or cancelled. Allegations have also surfaced that more than 50 journalists have had their bank accounts frozen and have been barred from leaving the country.

As concerns deepen, the situation has also drawn comparisons with regional trends. In India, press freedom has remained a subject of debate, with the country ranked 159th out of 180 nations in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders. Recent data further shows India ranked 157th in 2026, placing it below Bangladesh, which stands at 152nd. While the rankings reflect challenges such as legal pressures, ownership patterns and safety concerns for journalists, the Indian government has contested the methodology, maintaining that the media landscape remains diverse and vibrant.