Over 500 firefighters battle wildfire to protect trees in US Yosemite National Park

The fire was active on Sunday evening and with the current warming trend, increased fire activity is expected for Monday as well, officials added.



While structure wrap is not currently being used on the giant sequoias, firefighters are proactively protecting the Mariposa Grove through the use of a ground-based sprinkler system.



This increases the humidity in the area around the trees and combined with the removal of ground fuel, the ground fire risk is greatly reduced, according to the update, adding that Yosemite's fire management programme has for many years utilised a wide variety of methods to reduce the fuel and minimise the risk of fire to more than 500 mature giant sequoias as well as the entire national park.