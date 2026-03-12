Over 500 Indians evacuated from Qatar amid conflict in West Asia

More than 500 stranded Indians were evacuated from Qatar to New Delhi and other destinations on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Qatar said, even as it cautioned those still in the Gulf nation to remain vigilant and avoid approaching any unidentified debris or fragments amid the escalating crisis in West Asia.

In an advisory posted on X, the mission said that over 500 Indian nationals travelled out of Qatar on Qatar Airways flights on 11 March, as authorities worked to facilitate the safe return of citizens caught in the region’s mounting tensions. The airline is also scheduled to operate two additional flights to India on Thursday, offering further relief to those seeking to leave.

The embassy said it has activated three round-the-clock helplines to assist members of the Indian community and address urgent queries. Officials added that special attention is being given to the swift processing of travel documents for Indian nationals.