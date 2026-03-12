Over 500 Indians evacuated from Qatar amid conflict in West Asia
Qatar Airways is scheduled to operate two additional flights to India on Thursday, offering further relief to those seeking to leave
More than 500 stranded Indians were evacuated from Qatar to New Delhi and other destinations on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Qatar said, even as it cautioned those still in the Gulf nation to remain vigilant and avoid approaching any unidentified debris or fragments amid the escalating crisis in West Asia.
In an advisory posted on X, the mission said that over 500 Indian nationals travelled out of Qatar on Qatar Airways flights on 11 March, as authorities worked to facilitate the safe return of citizens caught in the region’s mounting tensions. The airline is also scheduled to operate two additional flights to India on Thursday, offering further relief to those seeking to leave.
The embassy said it has activated three round-the-clock helplines to assist members of the Indian community and address urgent queries. Officials added that special attention is being given to the swift processing of travel documents for Indian nationals.
“Due to the current situation, we are open on all days of the week for taking passport applications. Tatkal passports are being issued within one to two days,” the mission said, underscoring efforts to expedite assistance.
Urging caution, the embassy asked Indian nationals to treat alerts and advisories issued through official channels with utmost seriousness and to strictly follow safety guidelines. It also warned residents not to approach any suspicious or unidentified objects, debris, or fragments and to report them immediately by dialling 999.
The advisory comes as tensions across West Asia continue to mount following the United States–Israel strikes on Iran since 28 February, a conflict that has heightened security concerns across the region and prompted precautionary measures for expatriate communities.
With PTI inputs
