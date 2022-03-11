Over 500,000 Afghan refugees have returned in 6 months

More than 500,000 Afghan refugees have returned to the country in the past six months, a Taliban government official has claimed.



During a visit to the Torkham border, a major crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MRR) Mohammad Arsalah Kharotai told reporters on Thursday that diplomatic efforts were underway to facilitate the release of Afghans being held abroad, reports TOLO News.



"Almost 550,000 people are registered with us, but the number could be higher as some of them might have not been registered," he said.