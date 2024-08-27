Over 70 killed in multiple terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan

More than 70 people have been killed in multiple cases of terror attacks in the Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, media reported, quoting military and police officials.

The country's military said that 14 soldiers and police were killed as well as 21 terrorists were also killed in fighting in a major attack that targeted vehicles on a major highway in Bela, a town in Lasbela district, Al Jazeera reported.

In a separate attack in Musakhel district, local officials said at least 23 civilians were killed after attackers reportedly stopped their convoy, checked their IDs and determined they were from Punjab, with 35 vehicles also set ablaze.

Ten people -- five police and five civilians -- were reportedly killed in Kalat in an attack on a police post and a highway.

On Monday, rail traffic with Quetta was also suspended following blasts on a rail bridge in the town of Bolan, linking the provincial capital to the rest of Pakistan, as well as on a rail link to neighbouring Iran, railways official Muhammad Kashif said.