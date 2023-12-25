Over 700 Airbus Atlantic staff sick after Christmas dinner, cause still unclear

Over 700 Airbus Atlantic staff in France reportedly fell ill following the company's Christmas dinner and the health authorities are still to ascertain the reason for the mass food poisoning, reports said on Sunday.

The affected, at the dinner on December 14, included staff from the aviation manufacturer major's site in western France and symptoms included vomiting and diarrhoea, the BBC reported the Agence Regionale de Sante (ARS) as saying.

The ARS did not provide details about exactly what food might have made people ill at the dinner but it did say on Friday that diners showed "clinical signs of vomiting or diarrhoea".