Over 900 Australians leave Lebanon on assisted departure flights

More than 900 Australians have left Lebanon on assisted departure flights coordinated by the Australian government, according to official data.

The government on Monday, 7 October, said that 904 Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members have left Lebanon in plane seats secured by the government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government on Saturday operated two charter flights from Beirut to Cyprus for Australians, with flag carrier Qantas and Qatar Airways running connecting flights from Cyprus to Sydney.