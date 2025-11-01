Over a dozen trekkers missing in Nepal’s Mustang amid heavy snowfall

More than a dozen trekkers, including three Austrian nationals and several Nepali guides, have been reported missing in Nepal’s remote Mustang district since Friday morning following heavy snowfall triggered by Cyclone Montha.

Himalayan Adventure Sports Private Limited, the company that organised the expedition, said the group of 13, comprising nine Nepalis and three Austrians, has remained out of contact since Friday. The region has been hit by continuous snowfall and severe weather conditions over the past few days, making communication and travel extremely difficult.

“One of my guides briefly contacted me at 11.30 am today (31 October), but the line was abruptly cut, and we have not been able to reach them since,” said Dorje Tamang, Director of Himalayan Adventure Sports, speaking to IANS on Friday evening.

“I last spoke to them on 24 October, when they were returning safely from the Damodar Kunda area due to worsening weather.”

The Damodar Kunda region, located at an altitude of around 4,890 metres, lies deep within Mustang, one of Nepal’s most rugged and isolated districts.

According to Tamang, the team had originally planned to cross into the Phu Gaun area of Manang district via the Saribung Pass but was forced to turn back because of the deteriorating conditions.

Local authorities confirmed that contact with the group remains unestablished. “Communication in the Damodar Kunda area is often poor, and the ongoing heavy snowfall has made it worse. We are particularly concerned about their safety given the current weather,” said Bishnu Prasad Bhusal, Chief District Officer of Mustang.

He added that rescue operations, including the use of helicopters, would begin on Saturday if weather conditions improve.