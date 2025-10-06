Nepal Army rescues 12 trekkers amid heavy rain; 4 still missing in Langtang

Nepal Army on Monday successfully rescued 12 trekkers who had been stranded in the Langtang region owing to continuous heavy rainfall and landslides. The group was safely brought to Syafrubesi in Rasuwa district.

However, four trekkers remain missing after being swept away by the Bering Khola river amid adverse weather conditions.

The group of 16 trekkers had started their journey from Kathmandu, heading towards Langtang National Park, located approximately 120 km northeast of the Nepalese capital. The missing individuals were identified as Sanskriti Shrestha (26), Kisan Shrestha (25), Sanita Shrestha (26), and Ravi Shrestha (23), all from Bhaktapur district and three from the same family.

Following the incident on Saturday, a joint search and rescue operation involving the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force has been launched and is ongoing to locate the missing trekkers.

In another relief operation, the Nepal Army airlifted four pregnant women who were stranded in Ilam district after roads became impassable owing to persistent rainfall over the last two days. The women were safely transported by helicopter and admitted to nearby hospitals for necessary medical care.