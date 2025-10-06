Nepal Army rescues 12 trekkers amid heavy rain; 4 still missing in Langtang
Continuous rain and landslides disrupt life across Nepal, causing over 50 deaths and prompting rescue operations
Nepal Army on Monday successfully rescued 12 trekkers who had been stranded in the Langtang region owing to continuous heavy rainfall and landslides. The group was safely brought to Syafrubesi in Rasuwa district.
However, four trekkers remain missing after being swept away by the Bering Khola river amid adverse weather conditions.
The group of 16 trekkers had started their journey from Kathmandu, heading towards Langtang National Park, located approximately 120 km northeast of the Nepalese capital. The missing individuals were identified as Sanskriti Shrestha (26), Kisan Shrestha (25), Sanita Shrestha (26), and Ravi Shrestha (23), all from Bhaktapur district and three from the same family.
Following the incident on Saturday, a joint search and rescue operation involving the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force has been launched and is ongoing to locate the missing trekkers.
In another relief operation, the Nepal Army airlifted four pregnant women who were stranded in Ilam district after roads became impassable owing to persistent rainfall over the last two days. The women were safely transported by helicopter and admitted to nearby hospitals for necessary medical care.
Natural disasters over the weekend, including floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain, claimed the lives of at least 46 people across various parts of Nepal. Additionally, a road accident in Panchthar district on Sunday resulted in six more fatalities, raising the death toll to 52.
Meanwhile, conditions in Kathmandu Valley are improving as the rain has ceased since Sunday afternoon. The heavy downpour from Friday night through Saturday night had disrupted roadways, traffic, businesses, and daily activities.
The Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office confirmed that most roads have now reopened, allowing normal movement to resume. Markets have seen increased footfall as the weather clears.
Weather forecasts indicate mostly cloudy skies in Koshi, Lumbini, Karnali, and Sudurpachim provinces on Monday, with partial cloudiness expected in other regions. Moderate thunderstorms are predicted in the hilly and Terai areas of Karnali and Sudurpachim provinces later in the day.
