Over half a million home renters in London face eviction as arrears spiral

More than half a million residents in London are facing potential eviction from their homes due to rent arrears, a City Hall report revealed.



Research from City Hall and pollsters YouGov estimates that a quarter of the 2.4 million adults who rent homes in the capital have fallen behind on their rent, or are likely to do so as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on the government on Wednesday to give him the power to freeze private rents for two years, to help residents cope with the skyrocketing cost of living in the city.