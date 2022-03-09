ED seize Rs 46.85L from Patliputra builders in Patna

The official further said that Singh had illegally amassed Rs 9,47,18,011 from the employees of some newspapers and publications Ltd to build a housing society. On failure to do so, the buyers went to the court, and following the directions of the court, he had to return the said amount. But, Singh did not return the money.



The ED is also looking after the two FIRs registered against him in Patna's Kotwali police station and Alamganj police station. The charge sheet in both the cases has been filed in the court.