ED summons Nawab Malik's son in PMLA case connected to Dawood

In a latest development in the PMLA case involving underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and unknown Mumbai-based politician, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who is already in police custody.



The ED wants to confront him with his father Nawab Malik and also a few documents and other evidence collected by them.



On February 23, the ED arrested Nawab Malik and later got his custodial remand till March 3.



ED sources have claimed that they have established a money trail linking Nawab Malik to the people connected to the underworld. ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in a few real estate projects.