Over one million people in Gaza still urgently need shelter assistance: UN

As Gaza endures the harsh grip of winter, the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave remains acute, with more than 1 million people — nearly half of the population — still in urgent need of shelter assistance, the United Nations reported.

Despite the distribution of thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands of tarpaulins since the October ceasefire, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the most vulnerable families continue to struggle in makeshift shelters battered by rain, wind, and the lashing waves from the nearby sea.

The situation has left hundreds of thousands exposed to cold, damp, and deteriorating conditions, highlighting the fragile reality of survival in the aftermath of relentless conflict.

Meanwhile, the provision of essential services faces its own battles. UN partners working in water, sanitation, and hygiene grapple with the growing challenge of solid waste management.