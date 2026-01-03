Over one million people in Gaza still urgently need shelter assistance: UN
Hundreds of thousands remain exposed to cold and damp, underscoring the fragile struggle for survival after relentless conflict
As Gaza endures the harsh grip of winter, the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave remains acute, with more than 1 million people — nearly half of the population — still in urgent need of shelter assistance, the United Nations reported.
Despite the distribution of thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands of tarpaulins since the October ceasefire, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the most vulnerable families continue to struggle in makeshift shelters battered by rain, wind, and the lashing waves from the nearby sea.
The situation has left hundreds of thousands exposed to cold, damp, and deteriorating conditions, highlighting the fragile reality of survival in the aftermath of relentless conflict.
Meanwhile, the provision of essential services faces its own battles. UN partners working in water, sanitation, and hygiene grapple with the growing challenge of solid waste management.
Damaged infrastructure, fuel shortages, and inaccessible landfills have left a mounting accumulation of refuse across Gaza, threatening public health and environmental safety. Yet, in a remarkable effort, UNICEF-supported teams have cleared approximately 1,000 tonnes of waste every month since the ceasefire, striving to protect the well-being of children and families alike.
The UN Development Programme has underscored that solid waste management remains among the most disrupted services in Gaza, with only a handful of temporary dumping sites operational, further compounding the humanitarian and environmental risks facing residents.
In a united call, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee — representing the collective voice of UN agencies and their partners — urged Israeli authorities to reconsider their decision to bar numerous international NGOs from operating in the occupied Palestinian territory. These organizations, the committee emphasized, are indispensable lifelines in delivering aid and sustaining humanitarian operations amid the extraordinary challenges that have beset Gaza.
As the winter cold bites deeper and the rubble-strewn streets of Gaza endure, the plight of millions hangs in the balance, reliant on continued international support and unhindered humanitarian access.
