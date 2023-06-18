Pak anti-corruption body summons ex-PM Imran, his sister in Layyah land scam case

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been summoned in a corruption case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud in the country's Punjab province.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Punjab has sent summonses to Khan, his sister Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed in the Layyah land corruption case, a spokesperson of the ACE said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been asked to appear at the ACE headquarters on June 19, while Uzma and her husband have been informed to present themselves before the ACE DG Khan, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Earlier, Khan was summoned by the ACE on June 16 but he did not appear before it. The summons was affixed at Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, it said.

The ACE has "clear evidence" of Khan's involvement in the Layyah corruption scandal, the spokesperson said, adding that pressure was exerted on revenue officials of Bani Gala Khan's residence in Islamabad for illegal transfer of land.