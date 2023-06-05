Pak anti-corruption body summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in 190mn pounds case on June 7

Following the procedure, the NAB's CIT has already recorded the statements of ministers of the previous government. The body has also asked for the records of all the donations received from Al-Qadir University Trust and those who donated.



It may be noted that an accountability court had granted bail to the PTI chief in the corruption case till June 19 last week after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed him to approach the relevant forum for bail.



Meanwhile, the NAB officials had informed the court that Bushra Bibi's arrest was not required in the case but she should cooperate with the anti-graft body whenever summoned for investigations.