Pak Army Chief calls for dialogue to resolve all disputes with India

Acknowledging the efforts of the National Security Division for organising the second security dialogue, COAS Gen Bajwa said: "I believe today more than ever we need to inculcate and promote such spaces for intellectual debate and discourse where people from around the world come together to share their ideas about the future of their country and world at large."



He was of the view that the spaces like this hold special importance where great individuals can identify the need for global cooperation rather than confrontation.



Regarding the unprecedented challenges faced around the world, he said that the resurgence of inter-state conflicts amid shared global challenges of poverty, climate change, terrorism, cyber intrusion and scarcity of resources poses profound questions for the international system.