US says no letter sent to Pak, rejects allegations of involvement in no-confidence motion

The US has asserted that it did not send any letter to Pakistan on the current political situation in the country as it sought to refute allegations of America's involvement in the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, according to a media report on Thursday.



Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday effectively lost majority in Parliament after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key partner of the ruling coalition, joined the ranks of the Opposition, which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly.



Khan has been claiming that the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him was the result of a foreign conspiracy because of his external policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power.



On Wednesday, the PTI-led government confirmed that its allegation about a foreign conspiracy against the prime minister was based on a diplomatic cable received from one of the country's missions abroad.



The government initially offered to share the letter with the chief justice of Pakistan, but later the prime minister also briefed his cabinet members about the contents of the letter, the Dawn newspaper reported.