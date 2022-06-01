Pak govt shocks consumers with unprecedented hike in cooking oil and ghee prices

The Pakistan government shocked consumers by pushing up ghee and cooking oil rates by an unprecedented Rs 208 and Rs 213 to an all-time high of Rs 555 per kg and Rs 605 per litre respectively.



An official in the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) in Karachi confirmed to Dawn that the USC had issued a notification of this whopping jump in ghee and cooking oil rates effective June 1.



The official, however, did not comment as to why the rates had been jacked up so mercilessly which would hit the consumers badly.