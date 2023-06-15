Pak not interested in picking sides between US, China: Hina Rabbani Khar

"We are highly threatened by this notion of splitting the world into two blocs," Khar said, The News reported.



She added that the country is very much concerned about this decoupling or anything that splits the world further.



"We have a history of being in a close, collaborative mode with the US. We have no intention of leaving that. Pakistan also has the reality of being in a close, collaborative mode with China, and until China suddenly came to everyone's threat perception, that was always the case," she said.