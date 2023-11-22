Pak president Alvi's 'one-state solution' statement causes diplomatic stir

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has stirred a controversy by proposing a “one-state solution” to the Palestine problem in a significant departure from established policy, prompting the caretaker government to distance itself from the remarks and calls for his resignation.

The presidential office made waves on Friday by advocating for a "one-state solution" to the Palestine issue. However, Alvi's office retracted the statement within a few hours, marking an abrupt about-face in the official position.

The presidency initially released a statement attributing to President Alvi the suggestion of a "one-state solution" during a telephonic conversation with Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

“If the two-state solution was not acceptable to Israel, then the one-state solution was the only way where Jews, Muslims and [a] good percentage of Christians could live to exercise equal political rights,” the original press release quoted Alvi as telling the Palestinian president.

Almost all news TV channels ran the president’s statement, which was also released by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

The Presidency later retracted the press release and issued a new one, which omitted any mention of the controversial proposal.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday termed President Arif Alvi’s proposal of a “one-state solution” to the Palestine problem as not being in line with the country’s principled and historic stance on the issue.