Pak President under pressure to announce poll dates before leaving office

Pakistan President Arif Alvi is under immense pressure from his political party to announce the date of the crucial general elections before he leaves office as his tenure ended on September 8.

According to Pakistan’s constitution, a President can remain in office even after his tenure ends until a new President is selected and replaces him.

This implies that Alvi can stay in office till the next elections and the corresponding process of selecting the next President via Parliament.

Sources in the Presidency said that Alvi is being directed by his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its jailed chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to use the constitutional power to announce the election dates.

In a letter, PTI Secretary Omar Ayub Khan urging the President to announce the election date at the earliest.