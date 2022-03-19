'Pak will recognise Taliban regime when there's regional consensus'

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that since August 2021 when the Taliban captured Kabul, Afghanistan had entered a new phase and more flexibility was needed to deal with the situation.



Although Pakistan was the first nation to call for more flexibility in dealing with Kabul's new rulers, Islamabad too has not recognised the Taliban regime, Dawn reported.



Asked if the UN vote would influence Pakistan's position on this issue, Ambassador Akram said: "We will do it (recognition) when there's a consensus, especially among regional countries."