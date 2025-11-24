Pakistan: 3 killed as suicide bombers attack security HQ in Peshawar

Three security personnel were killed and 12 people injured on Monday when three suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary (FC) in the heart of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. All three attackers were killed in the counter-operation.

The assault took place as dozens of troops were preparing for the morning parade. Peshawar Capital City police officer Mian Saeed Ahmad said the militants tried to breach the complex in a coordinated strike.

“One terrorist blew himself up at the main gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” he told reporters.

According to Dawn newspaper, the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was formed in 2007 as an umbrella organisation of militant outfits.

Hospital officials said 11 of the injured were admitted to Lady Reading Hospital and one to Khyber Teaching Hospital. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector-general of police Zulfiqar Hameed said there were two suicide blasts inside the FC headquarters — one at the gate and another near the motorcycle stand.