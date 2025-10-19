Pak, Afghan agree on ceasefire, to set up mechanisms for lasting peace
Tensions between the two nations have simmered since 2023 over militants using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan
In a significant breakthrough, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to ensure lasting peace, following days of violent clashes along their shared border that left several soldiers, civilians, and militants dead on both sides.
The announcement was made on Sunday, 19 October, by officials and facilitated through negotiations held in Doha, with Qatar and Turkiye acting as mediators.
The talks were led by Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif and Afghanistan’s acting defence minister Mullah Yaqoob, culminating in a joint statement from Qatar’s foreign ministry: “During the negotiation, both sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries.”
The two neighbours also committed to follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the implementation and sustainability of the truce, aiming to foster security and stability across the region.
The ceasefire comes amid heightened tensions along the Pak-Afghan border, which escalated following alleged Pakistani airstrikes near Kabul last week. Islamabad had urged the Afghan Taliban authorities to take verifiable action against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Pakistan accuses of carrying out cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghan soil.
The Pakistani foreign office stated on Saturday that Islamabad emphasised the need for Afghan authorities to honour their international commitments and address Pakistan’s security concerns. “Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.
Relations between the two countries have been tense since 2023, particularly over the repeated use of Afghan territory by militants to target Pakistani soil. The situation worsened following several high-profile TTP attacks, including a deadly assault in Orakzai district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which claimed the lives of 11 Pakistani military personnel, including a Lt Colonel and a Major.
Earlier this week, Pakistan announced a temporary 48-hour ceasefire, later extended for a few days, but clashes continued. Notably, Pakistan launched fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan late Friday, targeting TTP hideouts. These strikes reportedly killed several people, including three Afghan cricketers, following a terror attack on a military installation in North Waziristan claimed by the TTP. As a result, the Afghanistan Cricket Board withdrew from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan scheduled for late November.
Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, warned Afghanistan to choose between “peace and chaos,” urging Kabul to take firm and immediate action against terrorists operating from Afghan territory.
The Doha-brokered ceasefire and the agreed mechanisms mark a tentative step toward stabilising the volatile Pak-Afghan border, though officials acknowledge that sustained implementation and verification will be crucial to preventing a return to hostilities.
