Pak, Afghan agree on ceasefire, to set up mechanisms for lasting peace

In a significant breakthrough, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to ensure lasting peace, following days of violent clashes along their shared border that left several soldiers, civilians, and militants dead on both sides.

The announcement was made on Sunday, 19 October, by officials and facilitated through negotiations held in Doha, with Qatar and Turkiye acting as mediators.

The talks were led by Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif and Afghanistan’s acting defence minister Mullah Yaqoob, culminating in a joint statement from Qatar’s foreign ministry: “During the negotiation, both sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries.”

The two neighbours also committed to follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the implementation and sustainability of the truce, aiming to foster security and stability across the region.