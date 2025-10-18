Pakistan to hold talks with Afghan Taliban in Doha to ease border tensions

The Pakistan government on Saturday confirmed that a high-level delegation led by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will hold talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha, where Qatar is facilitating dialogue between the two sides amid rising border tensions.

The meeting, scheduled later in the day, comes amidst Pakistan launching fresh air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan late Friday, hours after Islamabad and Kabul extended their two-day ceasefire that had temporarily halted hostilities between the two sides.

Three Afghan cricketers were among several people killed in the strikes, which followed a terror attack at a military installation in North Waziristan, claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The negotiations led by Asif will primarily focus on "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border”, the Foreign Office said in a social media post.