Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire depends on Taliban ending attacks, says Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has emphasised that the newly agreed ceasefire with Afghanistan is conditional on the Taliban’s commitment to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil.

The ceasefire, announced on Sunday, follows talks held in Doha and facilitated by Qatar and Turkiye. Asif stressed that any incursion or cross-border attack would constitute a violation of the agreement. “Anything coming from Afghanistan will be a violation of this agreement. Everything hinges on this one clause,” he told Dawn.

Under the agreement signed by Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkiye and Qatar, both sides have pledged to respect the ceasefire and refrain from incursions. Asif noted that the primary goal of the pact is to eliminate terrorism that has long affected border areas between the two countries.