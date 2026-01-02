Pakistan and Bangladesh to resume direct flights in boost to aviation ties
Biman Bangladesh Airlines cleared to operate Dhaka–Karachi service on trial basis
Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to restore direct air connectivity at the beginning of 2026, marking a significant step forward in civil aviation relations between the two countries, officials familiar with the matter said.
Pakistan has granted approval to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi, ending a prolonged gap in nonstop air services between the two capitals of commerce.
The clearance was issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after receiving consent from the federal government, officials said.
Following the government’s approval, the CAA’s director general formally authorised the Bangladeshi national carrier to launch operations on the Dhaka–Karachi route. Initially, the flights have been permitted for a three-month period, up to 30 March 2026, on a trial basis.
CAA sources said Biman Bangladesh Airlines would also be allowed to use Pakistan’s airspace along approved routes and would be required to adhere strictly to designated corridors while operating within Pakistani territory.
Slot allocation at Karachi Airport has been cleared for the airline, with authorities requiring Biman to submit complete flight details to airport management ahead of each departure from Dhaka.
Aviation officials said the resumption of direct air links is expected to benefit both countries’ aviation sectors, while also facilitating trade, people-to-people exchanges and official engagements.
The move is being viewed as one of the most notable recent developments in air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh, signalling a thaw in practical cooperation after years of limited direct travel options.
With agency inputs
