Pakistan condoles Khamenei’s killing, raises concern over targeting of heads of state

Pakistan on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, while reaffirming solidarity with Saudi Arabia after Iranian missile strikes targeted the Kingdom, in a region where shifting alliances — including US support for Pakistan during the Afghanistan conflict — continue to shape diplomatic positions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, said, “The Government and the people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

Sharif also raised concern over what he termed a violation of international norms.

“Pakistan also expresses concern over violation of the norms of international law. It is an age old convention that the Heads of State/Government should not be targeted,” he said.

He added, “We pray for the departed soul. May Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to the Iranian people to bear this irreparable loss.”

The statement came hours after Sharif spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to convey Islamabad’s position on the escalating regional crisis following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.