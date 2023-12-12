Pakistan court acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption case

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mill corruption case, removing a major legal hurdle in his way to leading his party in the upcoming elections.

Sharif, 73, was sentenced to seven years in jail and imposed a heavy fine by an anti-corruption court in December 2018 after he failed to convince the court that he had nothing to do with the steel mill set up by his father in 2001 in Saudi Arabia.

He has already been acquitted in the Avenfield case in which he was convicted in July 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail. He also got relief in the Flagship corruption case in which he was declared innocent by the court in 2018 but the acquittal was challenged in the IHC by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeal against conviction by the anti-corruption court in 2018 in a case filed by the NAB, the national accountability watchdog.

During today's hearing, Sharif's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said that no evidence was presented against him, and he was asked to prove his innocence. He said there was no previous assets case where the accused was convicted without presenting clear proof of ownership.

"The prosecution could not present a single piece of evidence. Therefore, the burden of proof cannot be transferred onto the accused," he said as he wrapped up his arguments.

The chief justice asked why the NAB prosecutor failed to produce. “You were the prosecutor. Tell us what evidence you possess. Tell us on what basis you transferred the burden of proof onto the accused,” he said.