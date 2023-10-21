Will Nawaz Sharif's return shake up Pakistani politics?

Overturning Sharif's convictions

Sharif, considered one of the most significant Pakistani politicians, has never completed any of his terms.

He was fired for corruption in 1993, returning to the post in 1997, only to be ousted two years later at the behest of the country's powerful military after he fell out with its top generals.

His third stint ended in 2017 with the Supreme Court disqualifying him from politics for life over graft accusations, charges he denies.

While in London in 2020, a Pakistani court issued a warrant for Sharif's arrest.

Earlier this week, however, the High Court in Islamabad granted Sharif protective bail, which means that authorities cannot detain him before he appears before judges on Tuesday, when he will seek an extension of his temporary bail.

The court's decision has smoothed the path for Sharif to enjoy a welcome home rally in his political heartland of Lahore on Saturday without the threat of arrest hanging over him.

Sharif cannot run again for election or hold public office because of his convictions, even though his party has said he aims to become prime minister for a fourth time.

His daughter; Maryam Nawaz, said that he will seek to overturn the corruption conviction so that he can lead his party in national elections expected in January 2024.

Bowled out by Imran Khan

Sharif seeks to wrestle back voters from main political rival Imran Khan.

Khan is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.

The former cricketer was ousted in April 2022 after a vote of no-confidence but is still considered the country's most popular politician with a huge following.

Pakistan has been in grave political turmoil since Khan's ouster as the prime minister.

Sharif's homecoming is widely expected to transform the current political landscape in the South Asian country.

"This is a huge moment and a big development," Maiza Hameed, a lawmaker from the PML-N party told DW. "He could not be arrested on his return and will directly address a rally in Lahore on Saturday."