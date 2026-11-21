Pakistan court sentences man to death over ‘blasphemous’ social media posts on Prophet Muhammad
An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi handed down the sentence eight years after the case was registered
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man to death for posting allegedly blasphemous content on social media targeting Prophet Muhammad, a court official said on Saturday.
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi handed down the sentences on Friday to Muhammad Ibtisam Mustafa after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses to establish charges of blasphemy against God, Prophet Muhammad and the Quran, the official said.
Mustafa was sentenced to death for posting blasphemous content against Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. He was also awarded life imprisonment for posting content against Allah and 25 years in prison for desecrating the Quran and committing related offences.
The convict was fined a total of PKR 1.2 million (approximately USD 4,300), the official said.
ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while announcing the verdict, observed that Mustafa did not deserve any leniency in view of the evidence presented against him.
The verdict came eight years after the case was registered against Mustafa, a resident of Talagang in Chakwal district, around 300 km from Lahore.
Rights groups and legal monitors have noted that lower courts in Pakistan frequently hand down convictions in blasphemy cases on the basis of weak evidence or allegations arising from property disputes. Many such convictions are subsequently overturned on appeal.
Historically, Pakistan has not carried out state executions for blasphemy. However, defendants and legal professionals involved in such cases often face severe security risks and vigilante violence.