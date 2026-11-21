A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man to death for posting allegedly blasphemous content on social media targeting Prophet Muhammad, a court official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi handed down the sentences on Friday to Muhammad Ibtisam Mustafa after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses to establish charges of blasphemy against God, Prophet Muhammad and the Quran, the official said.

Mustafa was sentenced to death for posting blasphemous content against Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. He was also awarded life imprisonment for posting content against Allah and 25 years in prison for desecrating the Quran and committing related offences.

The convict was fined a total of PKR 1.2 million (approximately USD 4,300), the official said.