China upgrades Pakistan-used VT-4 tanks with advanced drone defence systems

China has developed an upgraded version of its VT-4 main battle tank, a key component of the Pakistan Army's armoured fleet, incorporating enhanced armour protection, advanced weapon systems and upgraded electronic equipment, according to a media report.

The new variant, believed to be designated VT-4B, will be displayed at the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai from 7 to 13 December, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday.

The VT-4 is primarily designed for export and is currently used by the armies of Pakistan, Nigeria and Thailand. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) Arms Trade Database 2022, Pakistan signed a contract with China to acquire 679 VT-4 tanks. These were to be assembled and produced under licence in Pakistan under the name Haider.

Subsequent reports said the Pakistan Army had inducted the tank, although its operational capabilities have yet to be tested. It remains unclear whether Islamabad will seek to acquire the upgraded version. SIPRI estimates that Chinese weapon systems account for around 80 per cent of the equipment used by Pakistan's Army, Air Force and Navy.

According to the SCMP report, several features of the VT-4B reflect technologies developed for China's next-generation armoured vehicles, including the Type 100 tank family and the upgraded Type 99B. However, the new variant retains the overall design characteristics of a third-generation main battle tank.

Images of the upgraded tank circulating on social media since Friday show thicker explosive reactive armour across the front hull and sides. The additional protection also extends further down to cover the lower front section and parts of the running gear.