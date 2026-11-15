China upgrades Pakistan-used VT-4 tanks with advanced drone defence systems
The VT-4B features enhanced armour, drone-defence capabilities and upgraded electronic systems
China has developed an upgraded version of its VT-4 main battle tank, a key component of the Pakistan Army's armoured fleet, incorporating enhanced armour protection, advanced weapon systems and upgraded electronic equipment, according to a media report.
The new variant, believed to be designated VT-4B, will be displayed at the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai from 7 to 13 December, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday.
The VT-4 is primarily designed for export and is currently used by the armies of Pakistan, Nigeria and Thailand. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) Arms Trade Database 2022, Pakistan signed a contract with China to acquire 679 VT-4 tanks. These were to be assembled and produced under licence in Pakistan under the name Haider.
Subsequent reports said the Pakistan Army had inducted the tank, although its operational capabilities have yet to be tested. It remains unclear whether Islamabad will seek to acquire the upgraded version. SIPRI estimates that Chinese weapon systems account for around 80 per cent of the equipment used by Pakistan's Army, Air Force and Navy.
According to the SCMP report, several features of the VT-4B reflect technologies developed for China's next-generation armoured vehicles, including the Type 100 tank family and the upgraded Type 99B. However, the new variant retains the overall design characteristics of a third-generation main battle tank.
Images of the upgraded tank circulating on social media since Friday show thicker explosive reactive armour across the front hull and sides. The additional protection also extends further down to cover the lower front section and parts of the running gear.
One of the most notable changes is the installation of a 30 mm remotely operated weapon station, replacing the standard 12.7 mm roof-mounted machine gun found on most tanks in service. The larger-calibre weapon is intended to provide greater firepower against loitering munitions, first-person-view (FPV) drones, infantry and anti-tank teams, the report said.
The VT-4B also appears to feature the GL-6 active protection system, which is used on some of the People's Liberation Army's newer tanks. It employs four phased-array radar panels mounted on the turret for 360-degree threat detection, along with two interceptor launchers near the rear of the turret.
The tank's surveillance and communication systems have also been upgraded. The commander's sight has been replaced with an independently mounted electro-optical and infrared sensor pod, while thicker antennas are expected to support high-bandwidth data links and improved communication between vehicles on the battlefield.
Images also show a small radio-frequency array mounted on one side of the remote weapon station. Its precise function remains unclear. Military observers cited by the SCMP suggested it could be an independent fire-control radar or a compact high-power microwave emitter designed to disable incoming drones alongside the tank's interceptor system.