Will Trump, Putin & Xi hold historic trilateral meeting in China?

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are planning to hold a trilateral meeting in China next week, the White House has announced.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where Trump is scheduled to meet Xi for bilateral talks.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said Trump would conclude his China visit with a meeting involving the leaders of the three countries.

"The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," Wales told reporters.

Iran could also feature in the discussions, although Ukraine is not expected to be on the agenda, according to the report. No agreement is expected to emerge from the meeting, a senior US official told news agencies.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Shenzhen late on Wednesday for the two-day APEC summit, attended by leaders of its 21 member economies. He is also due to hold bilateral talks with Xi on Thursday.

The White House said the trilateral meeting would bring together the presidents of the United States, China and Russia. Moscow has confirmed the planned talks, while Beijing has yet to publicly comment on them.

Trump's visit to China will follow his participation in an ASEAN summit in the Philippines on Tuesday. The White House said the trip would advance US interests in the Indo-Pacific region.