Xi Jinping, Putin hold talks in Beijing on Iran, Ukraine, trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held wide-ranging talks in Beijing on Wednesday, focusing on bilateral cooperation and major global flashpoints including Iran, the Ukraine war, trade tensions and regional security developments.

The high-profile meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People came just days after US President Donald Trump visited China and held extensive discussions with Xi on issues ranging from Iran and Ukraine to bilateral trade frictions and Indo-Pacific developments.

Ahead of the talks, Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Xi before the two leaders began formal bilateral discussions.

Putin, who arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night, was received by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

In a video address released before his visit, Putin described Russia-China ties as having reached “a truly unprecedented level”, underlining the growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing amid mounting tensions with the West.