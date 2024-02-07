Pakistan: Deadly blast at campaign office on eve of election

Two blasts took place near electoral candidates' offices in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, local officials said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, at least 12 people were killed at the office of an independent election candidate in Pishin district. At least 10 people were killed in the second explosion in Qilla Saifullah, a town near the Afghan border.

"The incident took place close to the election office of the local JUI-F candidate" in Killa Saifullah, said Jan Achakzai, provincial information minister of Balochistan, said of the second blast. The religious party has previously been the target of militant attacks.

Khanzai hospital, close to the first blast site in Pishin, treated numerous casualties, some with serious injuries. Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan confirmed the toll and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

The blasts come a day ahead of the country's general election.

The Pakistani government had deployed tens of thousands of police and paramilitary forces across the country to ensure peace following a recent surge in militant attacks, particularly in Baluchistan.

More updates to follow...