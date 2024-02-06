Pakistan set to hold elections under military's long shadow

The common perception in Pakistan about the February 8 general elections is that the results have already been decided. The powerful military establishment, many Pakistanis who spoke with DW say, wants to keep former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party out of power at any cost.

"I am not planning to cast my vote. I support Imran Khan, and he is not eligible to contest elections. That is why I am not interested in these polls," said Aliya Durrani, an Islamabad resident.

Khan, possibly the most popular politician in Pakistan, is barred from standing in the polls. He has been sentenced for many years in multiple cases related to corruption and leaking state secrets. But opinion polls have put his PTI party ahead of its main rivals — the Pakistan Muslim League (N) of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party headed by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, son of slain ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Harris Khalique, secretary-general of the non-governmental Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, said the PTI is "undoubtedly a major popular party" in Pakistan.

"If elections are held in a free and fair manner, the PTI will win most seats in parliament from big cities. But I don't see them sweeping the elections. So, this hype on social media is a little overstated, Khan's popularity is a little overstated," Khalique underlined.