Pakistan defence minister accuses Imran of trying to cause mutiny in military

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday, 4 May, claimed that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan had tried to cause a mutiny in the military during the violent protests on 9 May 2023 when his party workers damaged key military installations across the country.

Khan’s party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

“They (Imran Khan and his party) had tried to cause mutiny in the army on 9 May (2023) and now they are begging for holding talks with the military establishment. There has been no such example of 9 May (attack on military installations) in the country’s history,” Asif said while talking to reporters in Lahore.

The defence minister further said that a year ago, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters attacked Corp Commander House Lahore, GHQ army headquarters, Mianwali Airfield etc and the government had all the evidence of these attacks.

“Redline was crossed on 9 May as the PTI leadership had made this plan to attack military installations before. This party has made a conspiracy against Pakistan’s integrity,” he alleged.

The minister said the PTI supremo had made a three-member committee to hold talks with the military establishment.