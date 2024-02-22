Pakistan EC reports on poll rigging in Rawalpindi

A high-level committee formed by Pakistan's election commission has completed its inquiry into the allegations of poll rigging in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and will submit its report to the electoral body, a media report said on Thursday, 22 February. The allegations were levelled by a senior government officer.

On Sunday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) formed the committee to probe the explosive allegations levelled by former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha that widespread rigging, aided by the judiciary and the top election body, took place against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Chattha alleged on Saturday that the candidates who were 'losing' the 8 February elections "were made to win" in the city. Before resigning from his post, he claimed that 13 candidates from Rawalpindi were forcefully declared winners.

The ECP's inquiry committee formed to investigate the allegations completed its work within the stipulated period of three days and will submit its report to the election commission later in the day, the Dawn newspaper reported.