What does India expect from Pakistan's new government?

Pakistan is trying to move on from its controversy-marred national elections that saw all of its major parties fail to win a clear majority in parliament.

Political leaders have now managed to reach a power-sharing agreement for a new government. The ruling coalition would include the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is backed by the country's powerful military, together with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and several smaller factions.

The two major parties agreed to return Shehbaz Sharif to the premiership, and have Asif Ali Zardari, the husband of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, as the president.

New government reliant on military backing

New Delhi, which has been keeping a close eye on its neighbor and rival, sees the multiparty coalition as "unstable and weak," sources told DW.

This is partly due to the allegations of vote rigging during the February 8 election. Also, the new government is set to face intense pressure from the supporters of jailed ex-leader Imran Khanand his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which wields the single largest bloc of lawmakers in the parliament.

The PTI bypassed what they claim to be a government clampdown by having most of its candidates run as independents.

With the military allegedly backing Khan's rivals during the campaign, some in India say the outcome of the election dented the legitimacy of the Pakistani army and the authority of its chief General Asim Munir.

Still, the military-friendly parties have managed to keep the PTI out of government.

"Finally, it looks as if Pakistan's military has got what it wanted, which is a weak and pliant coalition led by parties it wants," a senior security official told DW on conditions of anonymity.