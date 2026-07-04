Pakistan emerging as conduit for China’s defence ambitions in West Asia, says report

China is increasingly using Pakistan as a strategic channel to expand its defence presence in the West Asia and adjoining regions, according to a report by a US-based think tank, which points to Islamabad’s growing role in promoting Chinese-origin military platforms abroad.

The report, published by the Middle East Forum, argues that Pakistan’s deepening defence integration with China is allowing Beijing to widen its military footprint while remaining one step removed from direct diplomatic scrutiny. It cites a recent defence agreement between Pakistan and Libya’s Libyan National Army, involving 16 JF-17 fighter jets, training aircraft and a wider military package reportedly valued at more than $4 billion, as an example of this trend.

The proposed Libya deal has triggered concern because it could weaken the United Nations arms embargo, alter the balance in Libya’s conflict and intensify wider geopolitical tensions, the report says. It also raises questions about the legitimacy of the force receiving the equipment.

According to the think tank, defence, intelligence and security cooperation between China and Pakistan has expanded sharply in recent years. Citing data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, it notes that more than 80 per cent of Pakistan’s arms imports between 2021 and 2024 came from China, underlining Islamabad’s increasing reliance on Chinese military hardware.

While Pakistan still operates some US-made platforms, including F-16 fighter jets, the report says the bulk of its current inventory is now Chinese in origin. It argues that Islamabad is actively marketing the JF-17 fighter aircraft, which it co-produces with China, alongside other Chinese systems such as drones, air defence platforms including the HQ-9, and associated military equipment.

The report also points to a wider pattern of defence outreach by Pakistan across the region. It says recent media reports indicate discussions or proposed military deals with countries including Iraq, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Ethiopia.