Pakistan: Entry to parks, playgrounds banned as Lahore AQI crosses 1000 again

Having already shut down schools until 17 November, Pakistan Punjab's provincial government on Friday ordered a complete ban on people's entry to public and private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and similar establishments effective immediately, owing to the massive deterioration of air quality in the region, especially in provincial capital Lahore, which remains the world's most polluted city.

The order, issued by the provincial government's Environmental Protection Agency, comes a day after Lahore's air quality index (AQI) reached alarming levels, crossing the 1,000 mark in many areas. According to the agency's director-general Imran Hamid Sheikh, besides Lahore, the ban will also be effective in the districts of Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.

Sheikh made it clear that violators will be punished by the province's law enforcement agencies under the Pakistan Penal Code. "Preemptive measures against all the sources of air pollution have already been started by EPA as well as other concerned departments," the agency stated.

On Thursday, a three-year-old girl moved a petition against the provincial government in Lahore High Court as the entire region reels under the severe impact of smog, keeping the air quality in an extremely hazardous zone.