Pakistan: Schools across Lahore shut down amid worsening smog

With the smog levels rising and worsening the air quality in Pakistan’s Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore, schools across the city have been shut down for at least three days from Friday to Sunday.

The decision has been taken in view of the worsening smog situation, which is affecting the health of children.

Punjab’s Department of Education has announced the three-day holiday and has stated that discussions are underway to adjust the school timings as well. This was done after Lahore recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 208 with notable variations across different city areas.

“Children's health is our top priority. A final decision regarding revised school hours will be made after the smog review meeting in early November,” said a spokesperson of the Environmental Protection Department, Punjab.

Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore is ranked the country’s worst polluted city and is rated the second most polluted city in the world. The prime reason for that is the worsening condition due to smog.

While the government has no answers to reduce the smog; the provincial government is trying to reduce the effects by announcing green lockdowns in highly polluted and affected areas of Lahore.