Renewable energy, public transport key to solving air pollution: Jairam Ramesh

On 30 October, Wednesday, asserting that air pollution is one of India's leading public health challenges, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said cracking down on stubble burning will not suffice and there was a need to re-imagine India's economic and sustainability model, with a large-scale shift to renewable energy, electric vehicles, and public transport.

Ramesh also stressed it is time to redo The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 to reflect the public health consequences of air pollution and also called for a review of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, 2009.

Former environment minister Ramesh cited a report by Lancet Countdown on health and climate change, which flagged concerns on air pollution.

'A new report by the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change has revealed some disturbing findings on air pollution in India: A total of 16 lakh deaths in India in 2021 were due to air pollution,' he said in a post on X.

Fossil fuels, such as coal and liquid gas, contributed to 38 per cent of these fatalities, he said, citing the report.

In 2022, India contributed 15.8 per cent of the world's consumption-based PM2.5 emissions and 16.9 per cent of the world's production-based PM2.5 emissions, he said, adding that these are pollution particles that are less than 2.5 micrometres and can directly enter the lungs.