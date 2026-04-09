Pakistan faces rising food, fuel, and transport costs amid LPG, gas shortages

Karachi residents are grappling with a surge in the prices of basic staples and transport as Pakistan continues to face a severe Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) crisis, alongside natural gas shortages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Rising food prices

Tandoor owners in Karachi have increased the price of roti and chapati by PKR 5, citing higher LPG costs in the absence of natural gas. Low-weight roti now sells at PKR 25, heavier roti at PKR 30, and chapati at PKR 20. Sajid Khan, general secretary of the LPG Association, claimed the shortage is artificial, created by importers to profit through black marketing, and warned that prices could climb further if the government fails to act.

Protests have erupted across Sindh against rising fuel costs and inflation. In Sukkur, the Sindh United Party (SUP) staged a hunger strike, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Awami Tehreek also held demonstrations demanding relief. The National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF) and Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) joined protests in Karachi, calling for abolition of the petroleum levy and wage adjustments.