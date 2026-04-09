Pakistan faces rising food, fuel, and transport costs amid LPG, gas shortages
Rising LPG, gas, and fuel prices, along with inflation, are straining Pakistani households, sparking protests and calls for govt action
Karachi residents are grappling with a surge in the prices of basic staples and transport as Pakistan continues to face a severe Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) crisis, alongside natural gas shortages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Rising food prices
Tandoor owners in Karachi have increased the price of roti and chapati by PKR 5, citing higher LPG costs in the absence of natural gas. Low-weight roti now sells at PKR 25, heavier roti at PKR 30, and chapati at PKR 20. Sajid Khan, general secretary of the LPG Association, claimed the shortage is artificial, created by importers to profit through black marketing, and warned that prices could climb further if the government fails to act.
Protests have erupted across Sindh against rising fuel costs and inflation. In Sukkur, the Sindh United Party (SUP) staged a hunger strike, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Awami Tehreek also held demonstrations demanding relief. The National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF) and Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) joined protests in Karachi, calling for abolition of the petroleum levy and wage adjustments.
Transport woes
Karachi commuters continue to face inflated public transport fares, as bus and minibus operators ignore the Sindh government’s order to freeze fares despite receiving fuel subsidies. Fares for short distances have reportedly doubled, placing additional financial strain on students and families. Parents report school van fees have risen by PKR 1,000–2,000 per month, affecting households with multiple children.
Gas shortages in KP
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, CNG stations in Peshawar and surrounding areas remained closed for a second day on 5 April due to natural gas shortages. This forced public and school transporters to switch to petrol, further hiking fares. School van services have been disrupted, raising concerns among parents about the impact on children’s education and daily routines.
The combined crises of LPG, natural gas, rising petroleum prices, and inflation have intensified the financial burden on Pakistani households, prompting widespread public protests and calls for urgent government action.
With IANS inputs
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