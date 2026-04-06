Abhishek Banerjee questions PM Modi’s silence on Pakistan minister’s Kolkata threat

Abhishek Banerjee on 6 April questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged silence on remarks by Pakistan’s defence minister threatening a strike on Kolkata, accusing the Centre of failing to respond to the statement.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said senior Union ministers had not reacted to the comments made by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent about the brazen threat. He is sitting in Pakistan and threatening to attack Kolkata,” Banerjee said.

He alleged that while the prime minister was campaigning in West Bengal, there was no response to the threat.

The TMC leader was referring to remarks made by Asif in Sialkot, where he warned that Pakistan would respond with a strike on Kolkata in case of any “future misadventure” by India.

Mamata raises issue earlier

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had raised a similar question at a rally in Nadia district, asking why the prime minister did not mention the threat during his election campaign in the state.