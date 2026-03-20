West Bengal polls: Mamata alleges ‘conspiracy’ to carve new state from N. Bengal
Echoing Pappu Yadav’s claim, TMC chief targets Centre, EC; BJP calls it “election rhetoric”
Ahead of the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Assembly election manifesto release, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged a “deep conspiracy” by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India to “dismantle” the state by carving out a new political unit from North Bengal and adjoining areas of Bihar.
Addressing a press conference, Banerjee claimed that the move was part of a broader strategy to weaken Bengal politically. “We have witnessed numerous conspiracies hatched by the BJP and the Election Commission in the past. However, this time, they have crossed all limits,” she said.
According to her, there are plans to redraw state boundaries after the elections. “They are conspiring to carve out a new state comprising North Bengal and several districts of Bihar. We have received intelligence that they plan to undertake a redrawing of boundaries once again following this election,” she alleged, adding that the move was linked to expectations that the Modi government may not return to power in the next general election.
Banerjee also tied the alleged plan to issues such as delimitation and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), claiming these mechanisms were being used to target voters. She accused the Election Commission of acting as a “mouthpiece” of the BJP and alleged that large-scale transfers of officials amounted to an “undeclared form of President’s Rule” in the state.
“If they transfer away every single officer from Bengal, then who will be left to look after the state?” she asked.
The chief minister further alleged that attempts were being made to destabilise the state through the flow of money, incitement of unrest and the entry of criminal elements. “Is this truly how Narendra Modi has to contest an election? They have completely derailed the rule of law,” she said, urging voters to “unite” and resist what she described as intimidation by central agencies.
Similar claims were made earlier this week by Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, who alleged that there were plans to create a new Union Territory by combining Bihar’s Seemanchal region with parts of Bengal, including Malda, Murshidabad and areas of north Bengal.
Yadav had also linked the alleged move to broader political developments, claiming it could involve the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal. “The BJP is planning to create a Union Territory by amalgamating these areas,” he had said.
The BJP rejected Banerjee’s allegations, with party leaders terming them “election rhetoric” aimed at creating fear among voters. A senior BJP leader described the claims as “desperate fiction”.
The Election Commission has not responded to the allegations so far. However, Banerjee’s remarks — particularly on officer transfers and alleged bias — have added to the political tensions ahead of the polls.
The issue also taps into longstanding regional sensitivities. Parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, have historically seen demands for separate statehood, while border districts share cultural and linguistic ties with neighbouring Bihar.
With campaigning set to intensify, Banerjee’s remarks have injected a sharp edge into the electoral contest, framing the upcoming election not just as a political battle, but as one over the territorial and institutional integrity of the state.
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