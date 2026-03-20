West Bengal polls: Mamata alleges ‘conspiracy’ to carve new state from N. Bengal

Ahead of the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Assembly election manifesto release, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged a “deep conspiracy” by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India to “dismantle” the state by carving out a new political unit from North Bengal and adjoining areas of Bihar.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee claimed that the move was part of a broader strategy to weaken Bengal politically. “We have witnessed numerous conspiracies hatched by the BJP and the Election Commission in the past. However, this time, they have crossed all limits,” she said.

According to her, there are plans to redraw state boundaries after the elections. “They are conspiring to carve out a new state comprising North Bengal and several districts of Bihar. We have received intelligence that they plan to undertake a redrawing of boundaries once again following this election,” she alleged, adding that the move was linked to expectations that the Modi government may not return to power in the next general election.

Banerjee also tied the alleged plan to issues such as delimitation and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), claiming these mechanisms were being used to target voters. She accused the Election Commission of acting as a “mouthpiece” of the BJP and alleged that large-scale transfers of officials amounted to an “undeclared form of President’s Rule” in the state.

“If they transfer away every single officer from Bengal, then who will be left to look after the state?” she asked.