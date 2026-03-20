West Bengal: ECI’s ‘shock and awe’ adds to anxiety and uncertainty
Lakhs of voters still ‘under adjudication’, no supplementary list, adjudication handed over to judicial officers, but EC is the boss
Bureaucrats in West Bengal say they are not surprised by what they describe as the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ‘shock and awe’ approach. During a visit to Kolkata last week of the ECI's full bench, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is said to have warned that officials perceived to be close to the state government would be “shown their place”.
According to some accounts, he also indicated that officers would face consequences if they were not found to be “neutral” even after the election, reminding them of the Commission’s powers to suspend and initiate disciplinary action.
Even so, the scale and speed of action caught many off guard. Within 48 hours of the Assembly elections being notified on 15 March, the ECI ordered the transfer of 33 IAS and IPS officers — far more than in other poll-bound states. Officials described it as a purge: the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, Kolkata Police commissioner, several ADGs, along with district magistrates and police superintendents, were all moved out.
What particularly surprised many was the simultaneous issuance of posting orders for their replacements. To some, it suggested a pre-planned exercise, with both the removals and appointments decided in advance.
The ‘shock and awe’ approach also extended to the rapid deployment of central paramilitary forces in select constituencies for “area domination”. Media reports indicate that the ECI has sought around 2,000 companies of CAPF for the polls, compared to about 700 in 2021. Notably, forces were deployed in Bhabanipur — chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency — the morning after the election announcement.
Given that polling is scheduled for 23 and 29 April and nominations are yet to be filed, some officials described the move as excessive. The ECI, however, appears keen to signal its intent to ensure a “free and fair” and violence-free election.
Despite these measures, the trust deficit between the ECI and the state government appears to have deepened. Much of the unease stems from the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise, criticised as confusing and error-prone, has fuelled suspicion that the Commission’s actions are not entirely neutral.
Tensions escalated after the state government challenged the SIR in the Supreme Court, with the ECI accusing the administration of non-cooperation. The situation worsened during Kumar’s visit, when officials who attended his meetings were later summoned to the state secretariat to brief political leaders.
The Commission has also faced questions over its handling of alleged “infiltrators” and Bangladeshi names on voter rolls. It has not provided a clear figure on how many such cases were identified during the SIR. Instead, it stated that 58 lakh entries were marked as dead, absent, shifted or duplicate — without a detailed public break-up.
The credibility of the exercise has been further dented by reported errors, including instances of living voters being marked as deceased.
The total number of voters has dropped from 7.04 crore, when the revised rolls were published on 28 February, to 6.44 crore as announced on 15 March. When combined with the 57 lakh voters categorised as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate, the number of voters either removed or under question rises to over 1.18 crore.
Additionally, around 60 lakh voters remain “under adjudication”, with no supplementary list issued so far. As the window for appeals narrows, concerns are growing among voters who fear exclusion. While the ECI maintains that no eligible voter will be left out, scepticism persists.
The matter has increasingly shifted to the courts, with the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court now involved. Judicial officers deputed by the judiciary are examining the eligibility of voters under scrutiny.
On the ground, tensions have been visible. Anxiety over the revision process and fears of disenfranchisement have led to protests and occasional clashes during verification drives. For now, many voters and political parties appear resigned, watching developments with uncertainty.
The ECI’s constitutional role is to ensure participation in elections. At present, however, questions are being raised about its ability to guarantee that promise of universal adult franchise.
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