Bengal SIR: ‘Under adjudication’ until it’s too late?

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, on a two-day visit (9-10 March) to Kolkata with two other election commissioners, was welcomed with black flags. Not only at the airport but also on his way to the Westin, a luxury hotel in New Town, Rajarhat. The hotel — owned by a Marwari business family originally from Bihar — enjoys the patronage of Union ministers and visiting BJP leaders and chief ministers.

Given that the city has over 5,000 hotels, was it “just a coincidence that the election commissioners chose to stay in the same hotel?” wondered TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee picked up the gauntlet — attacking the Election Commission of India (ECI) for creating a mess — and sat on dharna.

The war of words took an ugly turn when district magistrates and police superintendents, invited to a meeting with the full bench of the ECI, were summoned to Nabanna, the state secretariat, to brief the political bosses. The CEC took offence and told officials that he would not brook such behaviour. If they didn’t behave, they would pay the price after the election in May. Mamata retorted: would the CEC still be in office after May?

The term of the state Assembly ends on 7 May and elections have to be completed before that. Most political parties including the BJP, the CPI(M) and the Congress have sought that polling — to elect 294 MLAs — be held in one or two phases. Five years ago, the Assembly elections had stretched over eight phases.

The standoff over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, logical discrepancies and micro-observers was temporarily put aside by the Supreme Court’s 10 March directive to set up appellate tribunals to resolve the status of those marked ‘under adjudication’. If their names are struck off the voters’ list, they can approach these tribunals. “The door has opened to some extent,” said Banerjee, as she ended her sit-in demonstration.